India-China Standoff: Maj Gen level talks begin between Indian Army and Chinese PLA in Galwan Valley

Image Source : PTI India-China Standoff: Maj General talks begin between Indian Army and Chinese PLA in Galwan Valley

In a bid to resolve the ongoing crisis in the Galwan Valley region of Ladakh, Major General level talks have begun between the Indian Army and the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA). From the Indian Army, Major General Abhijeet Bapat of the Trishul Div will be speaking to his Chinese counterpart.

A strong message is likely to be conveyed to the Chinese about India's stand in the Galwan region. The talks are reportedly taking place at the same 'petrol point 14' where the two armies indulged in a violent clash on Monday night.

This is the second round of Maj Gen level talks between the two sides.

The stand-off between two of the world's largest armies has been going on since last one month. After the clashes, the govt has given the army emergency powers to act on the LAC as they deem fit.

