Amid India- China clash, IAF to carry out training exercise in eastern sector to check readiness of aircraft

The Indian Air Force will conduct a training exercise in the eastern sector to check the readiness of their aircraft. According to the sources of the news agency ANI, the exercises will be conducted this week to check the activation of IAF bases in the areas around Tezpur, Chhabua, Jorhat in Assam and Hashimara in West Bengal.

The media sources clarified that the exercise was scheduled a long ago and there was no connection with the recent clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang region.

Defence Minister says Indian Army fought with full courage

Earlier on Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, while making a statement about the recent clash said that the Indian Army bravely prevented the Chinese PLA's attempts to unilaterally change the status in the Yangtse area of Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector on December 9 and confronted it with firmness.

In a statement in Lok Sabha, Singh said no Indian soldiers has died, nor has anyone been seriously injured in the faceoff. "The Indian Army bravely prevented the PLA from encroaching on our territory and forced them to withdraw to their posts. Some soldiers from both sides were injured in the skirmish," the defence minister said. "I would like to assure this House that our forces are fully committed to safeguarding our territorial integrity, and are always ready to prevent any attempt against it," he said.

The Chinese side was asked to refrain from such actions and maintain peace and tranquillity along the border. The issue has also been taken up with the Chinese side through diplomatic channels, Singh said. "I am confident that this entire House will stand united in supporting our soldiers in their brave effort," he said.

Seeking an explanation from the defence minister over the Tawang incident, various opposition members created an uproar in Lok Sabha, alleging that they were not being allowed to speak. They later walked out of the House. The opposition members included those from Congress, NCP, DMK and AIADMK.

What the Indian Army said

"On December 9, PLA troops contacted the LAC in Tawang Sector which was contested by own (Indian) troops firmly and resolutely. This face-off led to minor injuries to personnel from both sides," the Indian Army said in a statement. "Both sides immediately disengaged from the area. As a follow up of the incident, own (Indian) commander in the area held a flag meeting with his counterpart to discuss the issue in accordance with structured mechanisms to restore peace and tranquillity," it said.



‘Much more’ injures on PLA side, says Arunachal MP Tapir Gao

Ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) MP from Arunachal-East, Tapir Gao on Monday said he heard that some injuries were reported on the Indian side but China’s People's Liberation Army (PLA) suffered much more. "...I heard that a few injuries were reported on the Indian side but PLA suffered much more injuries...Indian soldiers at the border won't budge even an inch...The incident is condemnable..," news agency ANI reported quoting Tapir Gao as saying.

With inputs from PTI

