India-China troops clash: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to make statement in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha today

India-China troops clash: Amid a massive uproar over the recent clash between Indian and Chinese troops, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to make a statement in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. According to the reports, he will speak in Lok Sabha at 12 PM and later make a statement in Rajya Sabha at 2 PM. As of writing this article, a high-level meeting is currently underway with Singh, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, and Services Chiefs. Earlier today, ANI sources said that CDS Chauhan has already briefed Singh about the Twang border clash.

What the Indian Army said

"On December 9, PLA troops contacted the LAC in Tawang Sector which was contested by own (Indian) troops firmly and resolutely. This face-off led to minor injuries to personnel from both sides," the Indian Army said in a statement.

"Both sides immediately disengaged from the area. As a follow up of the incident, own (Indian) commander in the area held a flag meeting with his counterpart to discuss the issue in accordance with structured mechanisms to restore peace and tranquillity," it said.

‘Much more’ injures on PLA side, says Arunachal MP Tapir Gao

Ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) MP from Arunachal-East, Tapir Gao on Monday said he heard that some injuries were reported on the Indian side but China’s People's Liberation Army (PLA) suffered much more. "...I heard that a few injuries were reported on the Indian side but PLA suffered much more injuries...Indian soldiers at the border won't budge even an inch...The incident is condemnable..," news agency ANI reported quoting Tapir Gao as saying.

