India carries out precision targetting of Pakistan terror launchpads across LoC

The Indian forces on Friday retaliated heavily to Pakistan's ceasefire violations across the Line of Control (LoC) over the last few weeks, as they attacked the enemy's terrorist launchpads and ammunitions in 'precision targetting', causing heavy damage on the other side.

A defence spokesperson said that Indian Army's immediate action was in response to ceasefire violations by Pakistan forces in Uri and Keran sectors of Kashmir earlier in the day. Pakistani troops opened fire towards the Indian positions along the LoC in Uri and Keran sectors around 1 pm, PTI news agency quoted police officials as saying.

The month of March had witnessed Pakistan breaching the ceasefire for the greatest number of times in the last two years, Reuters news agency has been reporting. Pakistan committed ceasefire violations 411 times in March, the highest in a single month since 2018. Last year, Pakistan had violated the ceasefire agreement in place 267 times, as per Indian Army data, as reported by Reuters.

The frequent violations come as the two densely populated south Asian countries are engaged in checking the spread of coronavirus, which has caused thousands of infections and dozens of deaths in both nations.

