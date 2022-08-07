Independence Day 2022: Yogi Adityanath plans mega celebrations in UP this year | Details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Yogi plans mega Independence Day celebrations this year

Highlights In a first, Padma awardees from Uttar Pradesh will be invited to grace the main ceremony

This year's event will be a confluence of cultural, social and geographical diversity of the state

The national flag will be hoisted at the newly constructed 'Gram Sachivalayas'

Independence Day 2022: Mega celebrations await this year's Independence Day in Uttar Pradesh, as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has planned a number of events, apart from the 'Har Ghar Tiranga 'campaign.

This year's Independence Day is special because India is celebrating 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', a Central government initiative to honour and celebrate 75 years of independence and the magnificent history of its culture, people, and accomplishments.

In a first, Padma awardees from Uttar Pradesh will be invited to grace the main ceremony along with other dignitaries, including the families of freedom fighters, according to a state government spokesman.

The cultural extravaganza planned for the Independence Day celebrations will be a confluence of cultural, social and geographical diversity of the state. Various events are already being organised as part of Amrit Mahotsav of Independence.

For the first time, the national flag will be hoisted at the newly constructed 'Gram Sachivalayas' (Village Secretariats) in 58,189 gram panchayats of the state.

Flag hoisting will also take place at 7,500 Amrit Sarovar on August 15 and the district administrations have already started making necessary arrangements for this. MGNREGA workers will be deployed to take care of Amrit Sarovar.

Besides, in all the 75 districts of the state, two buses will be added to the fleet. These buses will be adorned with patterns resembling the Tricolour.

As many as 75 buses of the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) will be named after freedom fighters. In this regard, the preparations of the UPSRTC are going on in full swing. Along with roadways buses, bus stands will also be recognised.

Just like the roadways buses will be named after the freedom fighters, similarly, the bus stands will also be named after the freedom fighters.

In the series of events, an Amrit Mahotsav Mini Marathon will be organised across the 75 districts of the state.

One of the highlights of the festival is that 75 people from each section, belonging to different cultures and regions, will be invited. This will include folk artists, tribal groups, and various communities which will display the diverse culture of Uttar Pradesh in their traditional dress.

In total, 75 persons from 75 different groups will depict the richness of the state.

In addition, people representing 16 trades, including BC Sakhis, factory workers, farmers, Anganwadi workers among others, will also be a part of this event.

Based on the theme, 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat', the event will showcase the rich cultural heritage, traditions, and customs of Uttar Pradesh to the people.

To make the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' programme from August 13-15, as part of Independence Week (August 11-17) successful in Uttar Pradesh, the state intends to drape a total of 4.76 crore houses and 50 lakh government and non-government offices in the Tricolour.

Besides, 75 saplings will be planted in each gram panchayat on August 15.

Indigenous plants like Banyan, Peepal, Pakad, Neem, Bael, Amla, Mango, Jackfruit, and Drumstick will get preference during the plantation drive.

(With inputs from IANS)

