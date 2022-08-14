Gujarat youth spent Rs 2 lakh to revamp car on Har Ghar Tiranga theme, wants to PM Modi, Amit Shah | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : ANI A youth from Gujarat spent Rs 2 lakhs to revamp his car on the theme of Har Ghar Tiranga

Independence Day 2022: A youth from Gujarat has spent Rs 2 lakh to revamp his car on the theme of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' to make people aware of the campaign and said he wants to meet PM Modi.

"To make people aware of the campaign, I drove from Surat (Gujarat) to Delhi in my car in 2 days... we want to meet PM Modi & HM Amit Shah," said Sidharth Doshi.

Meanwhile, in view of the 76th Independence Day celebration, security has been stepped up across the national capital with more than 10,000 personnel manning the Red Fort from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the country.

From facial recognition system cameras to multi-layered security cover and deployment of over 400 kite catchers and fliers, security forces have left no stone unturned to ensure protection at the historic fort, where 7,000 invitees are expected to gather for the event.

Further, a 5 km area around the Red Fort has been demarcated as 'no kite flying zone' until the tricolour is hoisted.

On Friday, the Delhi Police had recovered over 2,200 live cartridges near Anand Vihar Inter State Bus Terminal and arrested six people in this connection.

Police are also carrying out massive checks for Improvised Explosive Devices. The personnel have been briefed about adequate security, training and deployment as per plans.

Dependra Pathak, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) had said provisions of Section 144 have already been instituted in Delhi.

Anyone seen flying kites, balloons or Chinese lanterns from August 13 to August 15 till the end of the programme at Red Fort will be punished.

ALSO READ | Independence Day 2022: Displaying the national flag on car may land you in jail. What Flag Code of India says

ALSO READ | Independence Day 2022: Giant 'Tiranga' projected on 28-storey Civic Center in Delhi; public buildings lit up

Latest India News