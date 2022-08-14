Independence Day 2022: Displaying the national flag on car may land you in jail. What Flag Code of India says

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representational image

Independence Day 2022: Spirits are high with feelings of patriotism as India approaches forward to celebrate its 75th Independence Day. The citizens of the country often try to celebrate the occasion by hoisting the Tricolour, singing patriotic songs, and remembering the martyrs. However, sometimes the spirit is too high and people go over the board to showcase their love for the country and all with good intentions but there are few things that people must know about do and dont's of hoisting the Tricolour.

Many display Tricolour on their vehicles such as car, bikes, other self-owned vehicles but are we really allowed to do so?

Can I display the National Flag on my car? Here's what the Flag Code of India says

The privilege of hosting the National Flag on motor cars is only limited to the following persons as per paragraph 3.44 of the Flag Code of India, 2002.

President

Vice-President

Governors and Lieutenant Governors

Heads of Indian Missions/Posts

Prime Minister

Cabinet Ministers, Minister of State, and Deputy Ministers of the Union

Chief Minister and Cabinet Minister of a State or Union Territory

Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha, Chairman of Legislative Councils in States, Speakers of the Legislative Assemblies in States and Union Territories, Deputy Chairman of Legislative Council in States, Deputy Speakers of Legislative Assemblies in States and Union Territories

Chief Justice of India

Judges of Supreme Court

Chief Justice of High Courts

Judges of High Courts

Though the act of people displaying the Tricolour on the vehicles may be done with good intentions, it can still land them in trouble as it is against the law to drape/display the Indian National Flag over the hood, top, and sides or back or on a vehicle.

According to the Flag Code of India, displaying the Tricolour on the above said spots is considered as a disrespect to the National Flag.

People can be punished for such acts, and may be put behind bars for up to 3 years or can be served with a fine or both.

