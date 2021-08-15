Follow us on Image Source : ANI Independence Day: 75 Vande Bharat in 75 weeks of 'Amrit Mahotsav', announces PM Modi

PM Modi Independence Day Speech: Addressing the nation from Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced that 75 Vande Bharat trains will connect different parts of country in 75 weeks to mark the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' being observed.

"The country has resolved that 75 Vande Bharat trains will be connecting every corner of the country in 75 weeks of Amrit Mahotsav of Independence," PM Modi said during his Independence day Speech

Highlighting various transport schemes of the government, PM Modi said it was unprecedented the way UDAN scheme was connecting far-flung areas of the country and the speed at which new airports are being built.

He said that a new history of connectivity is being written in the northeast, and announced that the work to connect the state capitals in the region with rail services will be completed soon.

PM Modi said multiple parts of the country - whether its east, northeast, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh including the entire Himalayan region, the coastal belt or the tribal region - will become a big base for India's development in the future.

"Very soon, the work of connecting all the state capitals of the northeast with rail services is going to be completed," Modi said, adding that the region is getting connected with Bangladesh, Myanmar and Southeast Asia.

