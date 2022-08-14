Imran Khan praises India for its foreign policy again, plays S Jaishankar's clip in Lahore rally

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Pakistani opposition leader Imran Khan addresses his party supporters in Lahore

Pak PM praises India: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has lauded India's foreign policy and Union Minister S Jaishankar once again for not bowing down to the United States criticism of India buying Russian oil amid the Ukraine war.

Addressing a rally in Lahore, Imran Khan played a video of India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar from Bratislava Forum held in Slovakia, praising Jaishankar for an apt response to the US' criticism of India going for Russian oil.

"If India which got independence at the same time as Pakistan and if New Delhi can take a firm stand and make their foreign policy as per the need of its people then who are they (Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif government) who are towing the line," ANI reported Khan as saying.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan played a clip of Jaishankar when he was responding to Europe over India buying oil from Russia.

"Jaishankar is telling them who are you? Jaishankar said that Europe is buying gas from Russia and we will buy it as people need it. This is what an independent country is ('yeh hoti hai Azad Haqumat')," Imran Khan further said.

Khan lashed out the Shehbaz Sharif's government for not being able to stand firm in front of US pressure on buying Russian oil.

Khan said that they were speaking to Russia for buying cheaper oil but this (Shehbaz's) government has no courage to say no to the US.

"Fuel prices are rising, people are below poverty line, I am against this slavery," he added.

