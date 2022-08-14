Sunday, August 14, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Pakistan's ISI-backed terror module busted in Punjab ahead of Independence Day, 4 terrorists arrested

Pakistan's ISI-backed terror module busted in Punjab ahead of Independence Day, 4 terrorists arrested

Independence Day 2022: At least 4 terrorists were arrested from Punjab after a terror module has been busted having links with Pakistan's ISI.

Shashwat Bhandari Written By: Shashwat Bhandari New Delhi Updated on: August 14, 2022 15:29 IST
Four terrorists were arrested from Punjab.
Image Source : INDIA TV Four terrorists were arrested from Punjab.

Independence Day 2022: Pakistan-based ISI-backed terror module has been busted in Punjab with the help of Delhi Police ahead of the 75th Independence Day, Punjab police informed.

According to reports, four members associated with Canada-based Arsh Dalla and Australia-based Gurjant Singh have been arrested.

Reports say 3 hand grenades (P-86), 1 IED and two 9mm pistols along with 40 live cartridges have been recovered from the terrorists.

ALSO READSecurity tightened in Kashmir ahead of Independence Day

ALSO READIndependence Day 2022: Giant 'Tiranga' projected on 28-storey Civic Center in Delhi; public buildings lit up

Latest India News

India@75

Top News

Latest News