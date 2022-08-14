Pakistan's ISI-backed terror module busted in Punjab ahead of Independence Day, 4 terrorists arrested

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Four terrorists were arrested from Punjab.

Independence Day 2022: Pakistan-based ISI-backed terror module has been busted in Punjab with the help of Delhi Police ahead of the 75th Independence Day, Punjab police informed.

According to reports, four members associated with Canada-based Arsh Dalla and Australia-based Gurjant Singh have been arrested.

Reports say 3 hand grenades (P-86), 1 IED and two 9mm pistols along with 40 live cartridges have been recovered from the terrorists.

