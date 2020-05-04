87 returnees in Imphal test negative for COVID-19 after arrival from Assam

Image Source : AP A coronavirus test kit being checked by a healthcare worker.

At least 87 Manipuris, who were stranded in Assam for days and returned to Imphal on Saturday, have tested negative for COVID-19, health department officials informed. They were stranded in Assam in the wake of the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

As per protocol, they would be sent to their homes after counselling for strict adherence to quarantine rules, said Khoirom Sasheekumar Mangang, Additional Director and Spokesperson, Health Department. The district authorities concerned will be closely monitoring them, the official said.

Country records highest single-day rise on Sunday

India witnessed the highest single-day spike of coronavirus cases in as 2,487 new COVID-19 positive cases recorded in the last 24 hours across the country. Meanwhile, the deadly contagious virus claimed 83 lives on Sunday. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India rises to 40,263, while 28,070 are active cases. As many as 10,887 people have been recovered from the coronavirus in India while the COVID-19 death toll has reached 1,306.

The total coronavirus cases in India crossed 40,000-mark with new cases on Sunday. Maharashtra and Gujarat are the worst-hit states by coronavirus in India as the total number of confirmed cases are above 5,000. Delhi, Tamil Nadu, and Rajasthan are the other states and UT have high number of coronavirus patients in the hospitals.

(With inputs from PTI)

