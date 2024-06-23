IMD predicts monsoon rains across THESE states in north India | Know details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representative Image

The southwest monsoon is advancing rapidly over most parts of the country. According to the Meteorological Department, there are favourable meteorological conditions for the advance of southwest monsoon over the North Arabian Sea, Gujarat state, remaining parts of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Gangetic plains of West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar and some parts of East Uttar Pradesh during the next 3-4 days. The monsoon will cover northwest India by July 3, including Delhi and major agricultural states like Punjab and Haryana. The IMD forecast said that rainfall activity is likely to remain above normal over most parts of the country except the Western Himalayan region and West Rajasthan.

Heavy rain likely in UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha

According to the Weather Department, light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds is likely over Gangetic coastal areas of West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Andaman and Nicobar Islands during the next 5 days. Heavy rainfall is expected in Bihar during June 24 to 26, in Odisha on June 22 and 26, in Jharkhand on June 25 and 26 and in Andaman and Nicobar Islands during June 23 to 26. Scattered to heavy rainfall is expected in Uttarakhand and eastern Uttar Pradesh from June 24 to 26.

Chances of heavy rain in these southern states

The Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rains in Kerala and coastal areas as well as southern interior areas of Karnataka, Konkan-Goa and Madhya Maharashtra in the next four to five days. During the next 5 days, widespread light to moderate rains are likely in coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

North East Weather Update: Heavy rainfall is likely over West Bengal and Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya during the next 5 days. Heavy rainfall is likely over West Bengal, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh on June 25 and 26. Heavy rainfall is likely over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during 23-24th June.