Anupam Kher recalls incident when police laughed after his car was stolen outside a temple

Versatile actor Anupam Kher, who is set to feature in Kangana Ranaut's directorial venture Emergency, recently recalled an incident when his car was stolen outside Mahalakshmi temple when he was going through a tough phase in his life financially. In a podcast with Shubhankar Mishra, the actor revealed that the police laughed at him when he reported about the theft because they felt like it was a movie scene.

''I don’t enjoy driving much, but I drove myself to the temple that day. I left the car running and stepped out to pray. Just as I bent down to pray, I saw a thief driving away with my car. I quickly hailed an auto and asked the driver to follow the car, but we couldn’t catch up. So I told him to take me to a police station instead. When I explained to the police how I lost my car, they couldn’t stop laughing. They were rolling on the floor, saying they couldn’t believe something like this could happen in real life. It felt like a scene straight out of a movie to them,'' he said.

In the same interview, he also recalled that he nearly went bankrupt in 2003. ''In my attempt to become a TV tycoon, I almost went bankrupt in 2003-2004. At that time, I was already established and doing good films, but both my office and house were on the verge of being sold. One day I remembered how, as a struggling actor, I would go to the Mahalakshmi temple to pray for success. But once I became an actor, I stopped going. I thought God was upset with me, and that’s why my bad days had come,'' he added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he will next feature in Emergency alongside Kangana Ranaut, Mahima Chaudhry, Shreyas Talpade, Milind Soman and late actor Satish Kaushik. The film was recently cleared by the Censor Board and is set to release in cinemas soon.

