'Hardworking, exceptional administrator': PM Modi, others wish Amit Shah on his 60th birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other leading politicians greeted Home Minister Amit Shah as he turned 60 on Tuesday. Under Modi's leadership, he is considered instrumental in the party's growth and crafting its electoral strategy, which has paid the BJP rich dividends since 2014.

Modi said on X, "He is a hardworking leader, who has devoted his life towards strengthening the BJP. He has made a mark as an exceptional administrator and is making many efforts to realise the vision of a Viksit Bharat. Praying for his long and healthy life."

BJP president J P Nadda lauded his predecessor's commitment, hard work and organisational skills as a source of inspiration. Shah's significant contribution to the country's internal security is unforgettable, he said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "Heartiest congratulations to the most diligent and hardworking leader and Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah ji on his birthday. He is wholeheartedly engaged in strengthening the internal security of India. The kind of hard work he is doing for the development and upliftment of both India and BJP is commendable. I wish him a long and healthy life."

BJP allies such as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, JD(U) leader Lalan Singh and LJP(R) leader Chirag Paswan, both Union ministers, also greeted the home minister.