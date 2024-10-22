Karni Sena announces reward of Rs 1,11,11,111 for official who kills Lawrence Bishnoi

Follow us on Image Source : @IAMRAJSHEKHAWAT/INSTAGRAM Karni Sena chief announces reward for official who kills Lawrence Bishnoi

The Karni Sena has announced a reward for the policeman who kills gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in an encounter. Karni Sena national president Dr Raj Shekhawat announced a reward of Rs 1,11,11,111 in a video released on Instagram. In the viral video, Shekhawat called Lawrence Bishnoi a threat to the country. Shekhawat also targeted the BJP and Gujarat governments.

Karni Sena chief releases video

Raj Shekhawat has released a video on Instagram which is rapidly going viral on social media. In this video, he said that any police officer who kills Lawrence Bishnoi will be given a reward of Rs 1,11,11,111. In this video, he further says that any policeman who encounters Lawrence Bishnoi will be given this reward amount. Calling Lawrence Bishnoi a threat to the country, Raj Shekhawat has also attacked the BJP government of Gujarat.

Shekhawat posted the video with caption, "Kshatriya Karni Sena will reward the policeman who encountered Lawrence Bishnoi, the killer of our precious gem and heritage Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, by giving him Rs 1,11,11,111/- (one crore eleven lakh eleven thousand eleven hundred eleven) and the responsibility of the security and complete arrangements of the family of that brave policeman will also be ours. Jai Maa Karni.''

Former Karni Sena chief killed by Bishnoi Gang

Notably, former Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was shot dead by some unknown attackers on December 5, 2023. Following the firing, the shooters fled from the spot. A few hours after Gogamedi's murder, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang took responsibility for it. In Gogamedi's murder case, a charge sheet was presented in the special court on June 5 this year, in which Rohit Godara was described as the mastermind. Apart from this, Goldie Brar and Virendra Charan, among others, are accused of plotting the murder. All of them are associated with the Bishnoi gang.

