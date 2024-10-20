Pune jeweller receives threat from Lawrence Bishnoi gang, demands Rs 10 crore ransom, probe underway

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Pune jeweller receives threat from Lawrence Bishnoi gang

As the Maharashtra Police continue their investigation into a possible link between the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and the brutal murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique—following the arrest of suspects who claimed their association with the group—authorities in Pune on Sunday, October 20, reported a significant development. They stated, a prominent jewellery businessman in the city has allegedly been threatened by members of the Bishnoi gang.

According to information released, the victim, a well-known jewellery shop owner, was allegedly threatened by the Bishnoi gang, demanding Rs 10 crore as ransom. The police stated that the jeweller received the threat via email, and they are currently investigating the matter.

"At present, the case, registered based on the victim's complaint, is being handled by the cyber department, which is investigating whether this threat is connected to the Bishnoi gang or not," the police added.

Meanwhile, in connection to the case, no further details have been revealed by the authorities, however they are added that the businessman is quiet well-known within the city.



