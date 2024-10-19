Mathura: SSP suspends three policemen after Lawrence Bishnoi shooter's video statement goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : @PTI_NEWS/X (SCREENGRAB) Video of Lawrence Bishnoi's shooter goes viral

Three officials of Mathura Police were suspended by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shailesh Pandey after a video statement of Yogesh, a sharpshooter of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang went viral. In the video, the sharpshooter was seen speaking to local media crews while being in police custody at the Refinery police station.

According to Yogesh, his encounter was fake. In the video, he said NCP leader Baba Siddiqui was not a good man, he had MCOCA cases against him. He asserted that he had connections with Dawood Imrahim. SSP Pandey suspended Sub-inspector Ramsanehi, head constable Vipin and constable Sanjay posted at Refinery police station. Notably, Yogesh was arrested by joint teams of Delhi Police and Mathura Police in the murder case of a Delhi gym owner.

Delhi gym owner's murder

Yogesh was involved in a Delhi gym owner's murder case and was arrested by the Delhi Special Cell and Mathura Police in a joint action on Thursday. After his arrest, SSP Mathura Shailesh Pandey had said, "In a joint operation between police and Delhi Special Cell team, a sharpshooter named Yogesh, he is said to have linkages with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has been injured in an encounter. He has been wanted in a murder case in Delhi." Nadir Shah (35). the gym owner was shot dead in full public view in South Delhi on September 12.

Lawrence Bishnoi's involvement in Baba SIddiqui murder case

It is worth mentioning that Lawrence Bishnoi's name has also been associated with the high-profile murder of Baba Siddique. He was shot dead by assailants outside his son and MLA Zeeshan Siddiqui's office in the Bandra Kurla area of Mumbai on the night of October 12. The incident sent the city on high alert. The two shooters nabbed from the site had told the police that they were part of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. So far nine people have been arrested in the case.

On Friday, five persons were arrested for allegedly providing firearms and logistical support to the shooters in the Baba Siddique murder case, a Mumbai police official said. Prima facie, the five arrested accused were in touch with conspirator Shubham Lonkar and mastermind Mohammed Zeeshan Akhtar, both absconding at present, the official said. As per police, Akhtar's links were earlier established with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and he is allegedly one of the masterminds of the politician's murder.

