From Salman Khan to Munawar Faruqui: A look into top names in Lawrence Bishnoi's 'hit-list'

Lawrence Bishnoi, a 31-year-old jailed gangster, has regained attention following his gang's claim of responsibility for the recent murder of NCP leader Baba Siddiqui. The 66-year-old former Maharashtra minister was fatally shot last week in Mumbai. Bishnoi is a prime suspect in this high-profile assassination, adding to his notorious criminal record.

The Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate, reportedly a powerful gang with 700 members, was also responsible for a shootout outside Bollywood star Salman Khan's house earlier this year. Earlier, Gangster Goldy Brar had accused the Bishnoi gang of the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. According to a senior Delhi Police official, Bishnoi's gang no longer focuses solely on Salman Khan but has expanded its reach significantly. Media reports suggest that the hit list compiled by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) includes Bollywood actors, comedians, politicians, and more. Notably, Lawrence Bishnoi is currently lodged in Gujarat's Sabarmati Jail.

Big names on Lawrence Bishnoi gang's hit list

Salman Khan: Bollywood actor Salman Khan is on Lawrence Bishnoi's hit list. The feud between Khan and the Bishnoi gang stems from Khan's involvement in the blackbuck poaching case, as the blackbuck is considered sacred by the Bishnoi community. During a 2018 court appearance in Jodhpur, Bishnoi declared that he would kill Salman Khan. Since then, Khan has received multiple threats, with a shooting incident occurring outside his residence in April this year.

Zeeshan Siddique: He is the son of the late Baba Siddique and a sitting MLA. He was also targeted by the same attackers who killed his father. The gunmen, Dharamraj Kashyap and Gurmel Singh, revealed this to the police. A social media post, currently under investigation, suggested that Baba Siddique was a target due to his close friendship with Salman Khan, warning that "anyone helping Salman Khan or Dawood’s gang should be prepared for consequences."

Munawar Faruqui: According to a media report, comedian Munawar Faruqui is also on Bishnoi's hit list. Bishnoi's gang reportedly targeted him at a wedding ceremony in Delhi, where intelligence agencies intervened, and Faruqui was taken back to Mumbai under heightened security. Mumbai Crime Branch disclosed that the gang sought to target the comedian for allegedly insulting Hindu deities.

Shagunpreet Singh: The manager of the late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala is also included in Bishnoi’s list. The gang believes Singh sheltered the killers of Bishnoi’s close associate, Vicky Middukhera, who was gunned down in Mohali in August 2021.

Gangster Kaushal Chaudhary: Kaushal Chaudhary, a member of the rival Bambiha gang, is another top name on the hit list. Chaudhary was allegedly involved in supplying weapons to Middukhera’s killers, escalating his conflict with the Bishnoi gang.

Amit Dagar: A close associate of Kaushal Chaudhary, Dagar also became a target for his involvement in Vicky Middukhera's death. Bishnoi revealed to the NIA that Dagar played a key role in planning the murder.

