Tuesday, October 15, 2024
     
  4. Why is Mumbai Police facing difficulty in getting Lawrence Bishnoi's custody? Know details

Why is Mumbai Police facing difficulty in getting Lawrence Bishnoi's custody? Know details

The Mumbai Police suspects Siddique was killed at the behest of Bishnoi after a purported Facebook post surfaced claiming 'whoever helps Salman Khan and the Dawood gang, keep your accounts in order).' The comments were posted by one Shubham Rameshwar Lonkar.

Reported By : Abhay Parashar Edited By : Nivedita Dash
Mumbai
Updated on: October 15, 2024 12:29 IST
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi
Image Source : FILE Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

Lawrence Bishnoi updates: In the latest development in former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique murder case, the Mumbai Police is now facing the Centre's hurdle in getting the custody of incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi (31) alias Balkaran Barar. The gangster is now needed after he allegedly gunned down Baba Siddique (66), known to be close to the Bollywood actor, by three assailants in Mumbai last week.

The Home Ministry's order was given under CrPC 268 on August 30, 2023. According to that order, no agency or any state police can take custody of Lawrence for one year. The reason behind this is that law and order may get compromised while bringing Lawrence to and from jail. But the agencies can interrogate him only by going to Sabarmati jail. The order is valid till August 30, 2024. According to sources, that order has been extended for one more year. On such a situation, there is a high possibility that now Mumbai Police will not be able to take the custody of Lawrence.

As per Delhi Police records, Bishnoi himself never killed anyone yet he has become one of the most dreaded gangsters, running the gang with "impunity" from a Gujarat prison with a modus operandi similar to that of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar. Convicted in four criminal cases in Punjab, including on charges of extortion, murder, attempt to murder, and offences under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Bishnoi mostly operated in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi before setting his sights on Maharashtra. The NIA had earlier filed a chargesheet against Bishnoi in a case involving the seizure of around 39 kg heroin by the Gujarat Police in September 2022.

Delhi Police slaps MCOCA on gangster Hashim Baba, key Lawrence Bishnoi aide

Baba Siddique murder: Shooters claim to be from Lawrence Bishnoi gang, say sources

Baba Siddique Murder HIGHLIGHTS: Co-conspirator held from Pune, murder sparks political storm

Baba Siddique murder: Police probe found latest LINK between fourth accused & Lawrence Bishnoi gang

