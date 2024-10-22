India vs New Zealand Women's ODI series: Schedule, squads, venue, live streaming and all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Harmanpreet Kaur and Sophie Devine

India and New Zealand Women will lock horns in the three-match ODI series starting on October 24. With the next year's World Cup in mind, both teams will be looking to perform well and win the series. However, the scheduling of this series could've been much better.

The White Ferns won the T20 World Cup for the first time on November 20 and within two days, they had to reach India to play the ODI series. Sophie Devine continues to be the captain of the ODI team even though she has left the T20I captaincy after the final. New Zealand have the momentum with them, albeit in a different format and will be looking to continue their good run.

Meanwhile, India's T20 World Cup campaign ended in a group stage thanks to their loss to New Zealand in their first group game. The Women in Blue will be eager to take the field and prove their mettle, again, in a different format. India have continued to keep the faith in Harmanpreet Kaur as a skipper who would want to build the team for the ODI World Cup after the recent disappointment.

The White Ferns have dominated India in the ODI format winning 32 out of 53 matches played. India have won 20 matches so far with one match ending in a tie.

Here's all you need to know about the three-match ODI Series

Schedule

1st ODI - October 24 at 1:30 PM IST

2nd ODI - October 27 at 1:30 PM IST

3rd ODI - October 29 at 1:30 PM IST

All the matches of this series will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Squads

India - Smriti Mandhana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Jemimah Rodrigues, Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Saima Thakor, Sayali Satghare, Shreyanka Patil, Yastika Bhatia, Uma Chetry, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Priya Mishra

New Zealand - Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Sophie Devine (C), Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Brooke Halliday, Amelia Kerr, Isabelle Gaze, Polly Inglis, Molly Penfold, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr

IND vs NZ Women ODI series live telecast and streaming

The India vs New Zealand Women's ODI series will be telecast live on Sports 18. The live streaming of this series will be available on Jio Cinema.