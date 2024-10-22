Tuesday, October 22, 2024
     
Delhi Police arrests four criminals after encounter in Mehrauli area

According to the sources, one of the arrested accused is identified as Salman against whom more than 50 cases are registered. He is a top vehicle thief of Meerut.

Reported By : Kumar Sonu Edited By : Raju Kumar
New Delhi
Updated on: October 22, 2024 10:00 IST
Delhi Police personnel (File)
Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PHOTO Delhi Police personnel (File)

Delhi Police arrested four criminals after a brief encounter with them in the Mehrauli area. The accused arrested after the encounter is the top auto lifter of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

A total of 5 rounds of bullets were fired in the encounter with the accused.

The name of the arrested accused is Salman. More than 50 cases are registered against him.

3 held in Delhi for duping man of Rs 85 lakh

In another development, the Delhi Police arrested three persons for allegedly duping a man of Rs 85 lakh by preparing forged land documents. Those arrested were identified as Madan Mohan Sharma (61), Deepak (40) and Anil Kumar (46).
 
On July 15, 2023, an FIR was registered at the Sarojini Nagar police station based on a complaint filed by a sub-registrar alleging cheating using forged documents, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest), Surendra Choudhary, said.
 
"A forged conveyance deed for a plot was executed in favour of a person named Sanjay Mathur. During the investigation, Mathur said Anil Kumar and Deepak, in a criminal conspiracy hatched with Madan Mohan and Pradeep, introduced themselves as employees of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). 
 
The accused claimed they could procure a DDA plot for Mathur for which they took Rs 85 lakh from him," the DCP said.
(With agency inputs)
 
