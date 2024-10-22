Delhi Police sub-inspector, woman cop injured after speeding car hits PCR van in New Ashok Nagar area

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC Delhi Police PCR van

A speeding Swift car hit a PCR van of Delhi Police in the Ashok Nagar area on Tuesday morning. A sub-inspector and a woman police personnel present in the PCR van were injured in the incident.

This incident happened in the market of the New Ashok Nagar area, where Gaurav, who was driving the car, rammed his vehicle into the PCR van.

According to the police, no complaint has been lodged by PCR yet

Encounter in Delhi's Mehrauli area

In another development, a brief encounter between the Delhi Police and the criminals took place in the Mehrauli area. Police arrested four criminals after opening fires.

A total of 5 rounds of bullets were fired in the encounter with the accused. The accused arrested after the encounter is the top auto lifter of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. More than 50 cases are registered against one of the accused - Salman.

