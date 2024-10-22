Tuesday, October 22, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Delhi
  4. Delhi Police sub-inspector, woman cop injured after speeding car hits PCR van in New Ashok Nagar area

Delhi Police sub-inspector, woman cop injured after speeding car hits PCR van in New Ashok Nagar area

According to the police, the injured sub-inspector and woman police personnel have been taken to the nearby Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital after the incident.

Reported By : Abhay Parashar Edited By : Raju Kumar
New Delhi
Updated on: October 22, 2024 10:36 IST
Delhi Police PCR van
Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC Delhi Police PCR van

A speeding Swift car hit a PCR van of Delhi Police in the Ashok Nagar area on Tuesday morning. A sub-inspector and a woman police personnel present in the PCR van were injured in the incident.

This incident happened in the market of the New Ashok Nagar area, where Gaurav, who was driving the car, rammed his vehicle into the PCR van.

According to the police, no complaint has been lodged by PCR yet

Encounter in Delhi's Mehrauli area

In another development, a brief encounter between the Delhi Police and the criminals took place in the Mehrauli area. Police arrested four criminals after opening fires. 

A total of 5 rounds of bullets were fired in the encounter with the accused. The accused arrested after the encounter is the top auto lifter of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. More than 50 cases are registered against one of the accused - Salman.

Also read: Delhi Police sub-inspector, woman cop injured after speeding car hits PCR van in New Ashok Nagar area

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Delhi

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Delhi News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement