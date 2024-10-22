Pakistan's Lahore declared most polluted city in world for second time this week, check its AQI

Follow us on Image Source : AP The hazardous smog has led to widespread health issues in Lahore.

In yet another alarming news for Pakistan, its cultural city Lahore been declared the most polluted city in the world, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching a staggering 394. This level of air pollution is far above internationally recognised safety limits, creating significant health risks for the city’s residents. An AQI above 100 is deemed unhealthy, while readings exceeding 150 are classified as "very unhealthy." Lahore’s current situation is therefore dire, putting the health and well-being of millions at risk.

As per reports, the smog crisis in Lahore is being fueled by a combination of factors, including the large-scale burning of crop residue and unchecked emissions from industrial activities. These pollutants, combined with seasonal weather patterns, have created a hazardous blanket of smog over the city. "Yesterday (October 21) Lahore was declared the most polluted city in the world. We have taken a number of initiatives to address the matter and now we are planning for artificial rain in the city," Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari said at a press conference, as per the news agency PTI.

'Anti-Smog Squad' launched

The Punjab government of Maryam Nawaz has also launched the ‘Anti-Smog Squad’ which will visit smog-affected areas. Smog - the moniker for combination of smoke and fog - is a specific phenomenon that occurs when certain polluting microparticles mix with cold, moist air and hang close to the ground, reducing visibility and causing health issues.

These squads will educate farmers about the hazards of burning crop residues, promote the use of super seeders and offer alternative methods for residue disposal. "The positive effects of the measures taken to combat smog will become visible in 8 to 10 years. Environmental protection has been included as a subject in the curriculum in the province," Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb who holds the environment ministry said and added the government has declared a war on smog.

'Climate diplomacy' with India

She urged farmers to avoid burning the crop residues, stressing that doing so harms not just the crops but also their children’s health. Early this month, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had called for “climate diplomacy” with India to mitigate smog impact in the province.

