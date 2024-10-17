Jaishankar attends SCO Summit in Islamabad: A new chapter in India-Pakistan relations | EXPLAINED

Follow us on Image Source : @DRSJAISHANKAR/X S Jaishankar while departing from Islamabad

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had a trip to Pakistan to attend the two-day Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit. The much-debated event was held from October 15 to 16. It is the first time in nearly nine years that India's foreign minister travelled to Pakistan even as the ties between the two neighbours remained tense over the Kashmir issue and cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

Although leaders of at least nine other SCO members landed in Islamabad for the summit, it was invariably the Indian leader who remained the centre of attention. According to a report published in Pakistani media, Dawn, from Jaishankar's arrival, handshake and exchange of few words with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and even a morning stroll around the Indian High Commission compound, all seemed to be more important than the activities of other guests.

Image Source : @DRSJAISHANKAR/XEAM S Jaishankar with Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif at the SCO Summit in Islamabad

S Jaishankar had brief conversation with Pakistani foreign minister

The external affairs minister and Sharif warmly shook hands, exchanged pleasantries and briefly interacted at the dinner reception. Sharif welcomed Jaishankar at the venue of the SCO summit this morning as well with a handshake. There was an overall positivity around Jaishankar's visit here, a senior Pakistani official told news agency PTI on condition of anonymity. Besides, Jaishankar and his Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar also held "casual" conversations on two occasions since Tuesday evening and ways to improve India-Pakistan cricketing ties figured in one of them, diplomatic sources said on Wednesday.

Image Source : DAWNS Jaishankar while shaking hands with his Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar

India, Pakistan avoid blaming each other

During the SCO Summit, Jaishankar, who is known for his instinctive reply, everyone was keen to witness his rebuttal to the Pakistani side on the Kashmir issue. Even, Dawn in its report, mentioned Jaishankar as a diplomat who rarely misses a chance to undercut Islamabad with his words and statements. Although, this time, Jaishankar downplayed his sentiments about Kashmir but highlighted India's concerns at the SCO Summit. He said countries should respect territorial integrity while expanding trade relations-- a subtle art of criticising the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). But, neither New Delhi nor Islamabad had a direct confrontation of words on the Kashmir issue.

Image Source : @DRSJAISHANKAR/XExternal Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the SCO Summit

Positive signs

Pakistan's Information Minister Attaullah Tarar described Jaishankar's visit to Islamabad as an "ice breaker". He said a pull-aside meeting took place between Jaishankar and Dar at a dinner reception hosted by Sharif at his residence for the SCO delegates. It was joined by Pakistan Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and the brief exchanges figured to improving cricketing ties, according to the PTI sources. Naqvi is also the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Before departing from Islamabad, Jaishankar thanked PM Sharif and Foreign Minister Dar in a post on 'X' for the hospitality and courtesies and described the SCO conclave as "productive". "Departing from Islamabad.Thank PM @CMShehbaz, DPM & FM @MIshaqDar50 and the Government of Pakistan for the hospitality and courtesies," Jaishankar said. Two officials also referred to the external affairs minister's post on 'X' to say that his visit went off well and that it created a "refreshing" environment.

Image Source : @DRSJAISHANKAR/XS Jaishankar while departing from Islamabad

India-Pakistan relations

The ties between India and Pakistan came under severe strain after India's warplanes pounded a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist training camp in Balakot in Pakistan in February 2019 in response to the Pulwama terror attack. The relations further deteriorated after India on August 5, 2019, announced the withdrawal of special powers of Jammu and Kashmir and the bifurcation of the state into two union territories. Pakistan downgraded diplomatic ties with India after New Delhi abrogated Article 370.

India has been maintaining that it desires normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan while insisting that the onus is on Islamabad to create an environment free of terror and hostility for such engagement.

Pakistan's then foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited India in May 2023 to attend an in-person meeting of the foreign ministers of the SCO nations in Goa. It was the first visit of a Pakistani foreign minister to India in almost 12 years.

The last Indian Foreign Minister to visit Pakistan was Sushma Swaraj. She had travelled to Islamabad to attend the 'Heart of Asia' conference on Afghanistan held on December 8-9, 2015. Jaishankar, then India's foreign secretary, was part of Swaraj's delegation.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ: Jaishankar, Pakistan Foreign Minister sat next to each other during lunch, had formal talks: Reports