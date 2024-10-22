Maharashtra election: Congress likely to contest 110-115 seats, Uddhav's Sena 90-95, say sources

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO MVA alliance leaders Nana Patole of Congress, Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar

Maharashtra election: The discussions regarding seat sharing within the Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance for the Maharashtra Assembly elections are progressing positively, with expectations that the matter will be resolved by today. The MVA, which comprises the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and the Indian National Congress, has been working to finalise its strategy ahead of the polls.

As per the sources, Congress is likely to contest 110-115 seats while Uddhav's Sena is to get 90-95 seats.

Likely seat-sharing allocation for the upcoming Assembly elections in Maharashtra:

Congress 110-115

Sharad Pawar NCP: 75-80

Uddhav Shiv Sena: 90-95

Maharashtra Assembly elections

The Assembly polls in Maharashtra will be held in a single phase on November 20. The votes for the state will be counted on November 23. The BJP is keen to retain power in Maharashtra along with allies Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the NCP led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is facing a challenge from the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition of the Congress-NCPSP-Shiv SenaUBT, which hopes to repeat its performance in the Lok Sabha elections. The opposition MVA alliance won 31 of the 48 seats in Maharashtra in the Lok Sabha elections.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2019 results

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, of a total of 288 seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the single largest party, winning 105 seats. The Shiv Sena secured 56 seats, while the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress won 54 and 44 seats respectively. Other parties that made their mark include the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) with 3 seats, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Samajwadi Party (SP) with 2 seats each, and smaller parties like PHJSP, RSPS, CPM, MNS, JSS, KTSTP, SWP, and PWPI, each securing 1 seat. Additionally, 13 seats were won by independent candidates.

