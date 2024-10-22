Castor oil health benefits: Why is it highly recommended to apply castor oil on navel at night?

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know castor oil health benefits on navel here

In Ayurveda, the navel is considered to be the centre of power as many nerves of our body are connected to it. Like other parts of the body, it is very important to clean the navel, otherwise, harmful bacteria can grow here which can be very harmful to health. Also, most of us do not know that many health problems can be cured through our navels. Yes! By applying castor oil at night, you can reduce the day-to-day problems of the body through the navel. Even Ayurveda recommends applying castor oil on the navel to get rid of many problems in the body. This process is called belly button therapy. Hence, let us know about the benefits of applying castor oil to the navel in the night here.

1. Beneficial for the stomach

Most of us face stomach-related problems every day. In such a situation, applying castor oil (castor oil) on the navel can get rid of stomach problems like constipation, bloating, stomach gas and stomach pain. Bringing castor oil to the navel helps in strengthening the digestive system. Due to this whatever you eat is easily digested and the absorption of nutrients from food is better. The poor digestive system increases stomach problems.

2. Relieves pain during periods

Women have to face severe pain or cramps during periods. Due to this, it becomes difficult for them to do normal work throughout the day. Applying castor oil on the navel, especially at night can prove to be very beneficial in reducing the cramps of periods. This helps in reducing swelling, and the flow of periods also remains normal.

3. Risk of infection is reduced

Most of us clean other parts of our body regularly but do not pay attention to the cleaning of the navel. Whereas cleaning the navel is important. Dirt, dirt and many types of bacteria accumulate on the navel. This increases the risk of infection of the navel. In such a situation, you can apply sesame oil on the navel every night to avoid infection. This removes the dirt accumulated in the navel and prevents infection.

4. Beneficial for the skin

Applying oil on the navel is also very beneficial for your skin and lips. Applying castor oil on the navel removes many skin problems like acne, allergies and blemishes. Apart from this, it prevents your lips from cracking and helps you get pink soft lips. You must include applying castor oil on the navel in your beauty care.

5. Beneficial for hair

Applying castor oil on the navel can help in removing many hair problems. Applying oil to the navel improves blood circulation in the body. Your scalp and hair follicles get nourished. Due to this problems like dandruff and hair fall are reduced.

