Will Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant play second Test against New Zealand? Indian coach drops update

India are set to face New Zealand in the second Test of the three-match series from October 24 onwards at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. After losing the opening game in Bengaluru, the Men in Blue will be under the pump to keep their strong record at home intact.

Meanwhile, the hosts will be hoping to get Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant fit for the second game as they have picked injury issues. Gill missed the opening Test due to a stiff neck and Pant was out of action on the field for the majority of the game after hurting his knee on Day 2 of the Bengaluru Test. Notably, India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate has opened up on the duo's fitness, hinting that both are likely to be fit to play the Pune Test.

"Rishabh's pretty good. I think Rohit [Sharma] touched on it the other day. He was having a little bit of discomfort at the end range of his movement with the knee. But fingers crossed he'll be good to keep in this Test as well," ten Doeschate said two days ahead of the second Test.

Notably, Gill batted at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium after India lost the game by eight wickets and the coach is hopeful that he will be fit for the second match. "He's batted last week in Bangalore, he had a few nets. He's got a little bit of discomfort, but I'll think he will be good to go for the Test," the coach said.

Pant did not keep wickets after getting hit on his right knee at the fag end of the second day and was replaced by Dhruv Jurel on the field. He did not return to keep in the second innings too. Pant batted strongly in the second essay, hitting 99 in India's strong reply of 462 but was seen in a bit of discomfort while running between the wickets.