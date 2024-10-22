Waqf meeting: TMC's Kalyan Banerjee smashes glass bottle during heated exchange with BJP MP

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV TMC's Kalyan Banerjee smashes glass bottle and hurts himself

A meeting of the Joint Committee on Waqf Bill turned dramatic on Tuesday when TMC member Kalyan Banerjee smashed a glass water bottle and threw it away during a heated exchange of words with BJP's Abhijit Gangopadhyay. In the process, Banerjee hurt his thumb and index finger and had to be given first aid. He was later seen being escorted back to the meeting room by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and AAP leader Sanjay Singh. The TMC member was also offered soup by the officials.

The committee, chaired by BJP's Jagdambika Pal, was listening to the views of a group of retired judges and lawyers when the opposition members questioned what was their stake in the bill.

The Joint Committee of Parliament on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 on Tuesday held a meeting at the Parliament Annexe building in New Delhi. In Tuesday's meeting, the committee was hearing views and suggestions from Odisha's Cuttack-based representatives of Justice in Reality and Panchasakha Prachar. A five-MP delegation of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) also presented their perspectives on the Waqf bill. On Monday, the committee invited Ministry of Minority Affairs officials to provide oral evidence regarding the bill.