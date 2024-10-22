Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri lift their chemistry card in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's second song | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri romantic song Jaana Samjho Na is out now

One of the biggest releases of this year is Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'. This film is set to entertain everyone this Diwali. 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' has been in the news since its trailer release. The trailer is getting a great response from the audience. After 'Munjya' and 'Stree 2', this film could be the third biggest horror-comedy film of the year. After the global hit- title track, another song from the film has been released. While Pitbull along with Diljit Dosanjh were the USP of the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' title track, the new song 'Jaana Samjho Na' is all about the Kartik and Triptii Dimri's chemistry.

Kartik Aaryan and Triptii chemistry is chemisterying!

The new song 'Jaana Samjho Na' from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' is a romantic song and is sung by Tulsi Kumar and Aditya Rikhari. The romantic track of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' is adding beautiful colours to the wonderful chemistry of Kartik and Tripti. This song is composed by Lijo George, DJ Chetas, and Aditya Rikhari, and its lyrics are written by Aditya Rikhari.

Watch the video here:

Filmmakers, cast and release date

Let us tell you, Kartik Aaryan will again be seen playing the role of Rooh Baba, which was his character in the super hit 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. Along with him, Triptii Dimri, original Manjulika i.e. Vidya Balan and her partner in crime i.e. Madhuri Dixit will also be seen in the third part of this fit film franchise. A glimpse of everyone is being seen in the film's trailer. Along with them, supporting actors like Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Sanjay Mishra and Ashwini Kalsekar will also be seen in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'. Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar, this film is one of the much-awaited films of this year. The film is set to carry forward the legacy of Bollywood's favourite horror-comedy franchise. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is releasing this Diwali on November 1, 2024. Kartik starrer will clash with Ajay Devgn's 'Singham Again' at the box office.

