'Save the Saviour': IMA to lead protest on June 18 against assault on healthcare professionals

At a time when healthcare workers are working over-time to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic crisis, reports of assault on them are being reported from several parts of the country including Bihar, West Bengal, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) will lead a protest against atrocities on healthcare professionals on June 18 with the 'Save the Saviour' slogan. News agency ANI quoted IMA President Dr JA Jayalal, as saying, "No hospitals will be closed. Doctors will bear black badge, black mask, or black shirt."

The president demanded to bring a central protection law with provisions under CrPC and IPC and also ensure that all govt and private hospital have a mandatory security structure. "It is the responsibility of govt to ensure the safety and security of frontline workers who are working in a pandemic," he added.

