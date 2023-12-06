Meet IAF officer Manisha Padhi who became India's first woman Aide-De-Camp to Mizoram Governor

Follow us on Image Source : X Mizoram Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati appoints Manisha Padhi as the Aide-De-Camp

Manisha Padhi - a 2015 batch Indian Air Force officer - became the first woman IAF officer to be appointed as Aide-De-Camp(ADC) to the Governor in the country. She was appointed as the Aide-De-Camp to Mizoram Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati. She formally joined her post at Raj Bhavan, Mizoram.

"Hearty Congratulations to Sqn Leader Manisha Padhi for being appointed as Aide-De-Camp(ADC) to the Governor of Mizoram. Sqn Leader Manisha is India’s first Woman Indian Armed Forces officer to be appointed as Aide-De-Camp(ADC) to the Governor in the country. My best wishes to her and may she excel in the sector with the expertise she has earned over the years," Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati posted on X on on November 29.

Before joining the Raj Bhavan, Padhi served in three positions - at Air Force Station, Bidar, Air Force Station, Pune, and Air Force Station, Bhatinda.

The IAF officer, who held from Ganjam district, Odisha, graduated from CV Raman College of Engineering, Bhubaneswar. Her parents live in Bhubaneswar.

Also read: 'She must be missing..': Khushi Kapoor dons mom Sridevi's old gown at The Archies premiere | WATCH

Latest India News