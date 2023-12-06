'She must be missing..': Khushi Kapoor dons mom Sridevi's old gown at The Archies premiere | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Khushi is making her Bollywood debut with The Archies

Late legendary actress Sridevi's second daughter Khushi Kapoor is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. A special premiere was held on Tuesday night for the film fraternity which was attended by several Bollywood celebrities including Katrina Kaif, Juhi Chawla, and Amitabh Bachchan, among many others. For the premiere night on Tuesday, Khushi wore her mother's old Kaufman Franco dress.

Khushi Kapoor at The Archies premiere in Mumbai

For the premiere of her debut Bollywood flick, Khsuhi wore a shimmery strapless gown and paired it with a diamond necklace and earrings. She completed her look with a neat hair bun. Her dress was the same one which her mother Sridevi wore at the 2013 IIFA Awards, while the jewellry was worn by the late actress at the IIFA Awards 2011.

An Instagram page named Diet Sabya shared a post featuring Khushi Kapoor and Sridevi in the same dress for comparison. In the caption, it wrote, ''A tribute to the iconic Sri. For her first movie premier, Khushi Kapoor wears a Kaufman Franco gown from 2013 worn by Sri Devi at the IIFA awards.''

Netizens reaction

Soon after pictures and videos of Khushi went viral on social media, netizens flooded the comment section praising the debutant. One user wrote, ''She must be missing her mom. Her eyes are teary.'' Another one wrote, ''What a beautiful ode to the legend.'' A third user commented, ''that’s the sweetest thing ever! she’s beautiful.''

About The Archies

Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, The Archies is an Indian adaptation of a popular comic book by the same name. Produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India, it is a coming-of-age story that will introduce the teenagers of Riverdale to a new generation in India. The film will stream on Netflix on December 7.

The film stars Agastya Nanda as Archie Andrews, Suhana as Veronica Lodge, Vedang Raina as Reggie Mantle, Khushi as Betty Cooper, Mihir Ahuja as Jughead Jones, Dot as Ethel Muggs, and Yuvraj Menda as Dilton Doiley.

