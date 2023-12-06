'Abram stole the attention': Shah Rukh Khan attends The Archies premiere with family | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI The Archies will stream on Netflix on December 7.

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. The film will be released directly on streaming giant Netflix on December 7. A special premiere was held on Tuesday night for the film fraternity which was attended by several Bollywood celebrities including Katrina Kaif, Juhi Chawla, and Amitabh Bachchan, among many others. But it was Shah Rukh Khan and family, who stole all the attention at the premiere. Suhana's father Shah Rukh Khan attended the premiere with wife Gauri, and her brother's Aryan and AbRam. Several videos and pictures of the family are doing rounds on social media and youngest of them captivated all the limelight.

Check out the video:

For the event, Suhana wore a shimmery red-coloured dress while SRK was seen wearing The Archies t-shirt. However, SRK's youngest son grabbed the attention of many for his adorable look for the premiere.

Netizens reaction

A video shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani garnered hundred of comments on a video featuring SRK and his family. One user wrote, ''Abram stole the attention.'' Another one wrote, ''The way Shahrukh khan treats women around him... incredible.'' A third user commented, ''What you need in this life when your father is holding your hand walking towards success.''

About the film

Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, The Archies is an Indian adaptation of a popular comic book by the same name. Produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India, it is a coming-of-age story that will introduce the teenagers of Riverdale to a new generation in India. The film will stream on Netflix on December 7.

Last month, the makers released the trailer of the film that introduced the dramatic lives of teenagers of Riverdale, a fictional hill station. It will see Agastya Nanda as Archie Andrews, Suhana as Veronica Lodge, Vedang Raina as Reggie Mantle, Khushi as Betty Cooper, Mihir Ahuja as Jughead Jones, Dot as Ethel Muggs, and Yuvraj Menda as Dilton Doiley.

