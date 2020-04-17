Punjab: IAF Apache helicopter makes emergency landing in Hoshiarpur village

Image Source : TWITTER Punjab: IAF helicopter makes emergency landing in Hoshiyarpur village

Indian Air Force (IAF) Apache helicopter on Friday made an emergency landing at Budhawar village of Hajipur block in Punjab's Hoshiarpur. Both the pilots and the helicopter are safe. As per initial reports, the helicopter AH-64E made the emergency landing due to some technical glitch.

The US-made Apache helicopter took off from the Pathankot army base. IAF sources told reporters that IAF Apache attack helicopter made a precautionary landing in a field after warning alert in its control panels. There has been no damage to the villagers.

Two pilots on board --Flight Lieutenant Anoop and Flight Lieutenant Rajat --are safe. There was no damage to the helicopter or on the ground, they said.

The attack choppers are based out of the Pathankot airbase. The Air Force will check the helicopter and then take it back to its base. The pilots are safe: Indian Air Force said in a statement.

