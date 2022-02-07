'Say sorry', says Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi after Hyundai faces social media storm over Kashmir tweet

Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE: HYUNDAI.COM Hyundai faces huge backlash over Kashmir tweet by Pakistani dealer.

Hyundai Pakistan Kashmir tweet: Automobile manufacturer Hyundai is facing huge backlash on social media after one of its dealers in Pakistan posted a message on Twitter that talked about supporting separatists in Kashmir.

As the tweet went viral, #BoycottHyundai trended on Twitter in India with many people asking to stopbuying the company's products in the country.

Realising the gravity of the situation, Hyundai Motors India put out a clarification reiterating its commitment to the Indian market.

"Hyundai MotorIndia has been committed to the Indian market for more than 25 years now and we stand firmly for our strong ethos of respecting nationalism," the automobile major said in a tweet.

"The unsolicited social media post linking Hyundai Motor India is offending our unparalleled commitment and service to this great country. We have a zero-tolerance policy towards insensitive communication and we strongly condemn any such view. As part of our commitment to India, we will continue our efforts towards the betterment of the country as well as its citizens," the company said.

However, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi asked Hyundai to avoid 'wishy-washy' words and just say 'sorry'.

"Hi Hyundai. So many wishy-washy words not needed. All you need to say is - we are unequivocally sorry. Rest is all unnecessary," Chaturvedi tweeted.

Hyundai Motor India is the second-largest carmaker in the country after Maruti Suzuki India. It currently sells 12 models including in India.

Established in 1967, Hyundai Motor Company is present in over 200 countries with more than 120,000 employees.

(With inputs from PTI)

