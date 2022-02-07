'Stance on bilateral dispute remains unchanged': Russia disowns controversial documentary on Kashmir

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Russia disowns controversial documentary on Kashmir

Redfish Kashmir documentary controversy: The Russian Embassy in New Delhi has distanced itself from the controversial video documentary on Kashmir by the redfish channel, which labels itself on Twitter as Russia state-affiliated media. A statement issued by the Russian Embassy categorically stated that Moscow's official stance on the issue of Kashmir remains unchanged.

"The Russian official position on the issue of Kashmir and Russia’s principled stance on non-interference in bilateral disputes remain unchanged," the statement said.

"The solution should be found between India and Pakistan only, and it should be based on the achieved agreements, including the Simla Agreement of 1972 and the Lahore Declaration of 1999," it added.

Referring to the Redfish channel, the Russian administration described its Twitter bio as 'misleading'.

"The misleading label of this channel in Twitter as "Russia state-affiliated media" does not make it automatically related to any state support. The channel functions independently with regard to its editorial policy. However, it is hoped that the complexity and historical background of this and other regional issues will be given due understanding and balanced approach, which is expected from any professional media," the statement said.

What is the controversy

Redfish had posted a teaser of its upcoming documentary on its Twitter handle triggering a furore. The documentary titled 'Kashmir: Palestine in the Making' was scheduled to be aired on February 11.

As per details on its website, Redfish claims to be a 'multi-award-winning digital content creator which specializes in producing short and in-depth documentaries'.

