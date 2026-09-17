Former Tripura CM Biplab Deb donates blood as mega camp marks PM Modi's birthday in Agartala

Agartala:

A mega blood donation camp was organised in Agartala as part of the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' (Service Pledge Campaign) launched by the BJP to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary and former Chief Minister of Tripura, Biplab Kumar Deb, visited the camp, donated blood himself, and encouraged the blood donors.

Speaking on the occasion, Biplab Kumar Deb stated that BJP workers are celebrating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday as a festival of service and dedication. Blood donation is a noble act that plays a crucial role in saving the lives of patients in need. Expressing gratitude to all the donors, he remarked that their efforts exemplify a sense of responsibility towards society and a spirit of service.

Biplab Deb stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is currently undergoing a new phase of development and progress. Continuous efforts are being made in areas such as the country's economy, infrastructure, digital technology, the welfare of the poor, women's empowerment, and opportunities for the youth. He added that the objective of the government's schemes is to ensure that the benefits of development reach the last person in society.

Deb stated that Prime Minister Modi has advanced the spirit of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas' by linking the country's development with public participation. Today, the nation is moving forward with self-confidence, and the resolve to transform India into a developed nation is being strengthened through the participation of every citizen.

The BJP national general secretary stated that the service activities organised on the Prime Minister's birthday are not merely a one-day event but a means to strengthen the spirit of continuous service towards society and the nation. He also called upon party workers and ordinary citizens to participate enthusiastically in these service initiatives.

PM Modi's birthday will be celebrated as Annapurna Day in Bengal every year: CM Suvendu

West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday said PM Modi's birthday will be celebrated as Annapurna Day in Bengal every year because the country's most popular public leader, Narendra Modi, had guaranteed the Annapurna scheme, and today is his birthday. He said if a mother or sister is oppressed, we will not leave the matter, but a commission has been formed in which IPS Damayanti Sen is present. He said for Kanya Ratna, the amount will be doubled to Rs 2,000 from the next financial year. For widows, it has been increased from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500 from August.

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