Hyderabad vet gangrape case: 3 policemen suspended for delay in filing missing complaint

Three policemen, including a sub-inspector, suspended on Saturday in Hyderabad gang rape case for the delay in filing a missing complaint of woman veterinarian despite insisting by her family. The 27-year-old woman was found gang-raped and murdered at Shamshabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Wednesday night.

Cyberabad Police ordered the suspension of M. Ravi Kumar, Sub-Inspector of Police, Shamshabad Police Station, P. Venu Gopal Reddy and A. Sathyanarayana Goud, both head constables at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) Police Station. These cops will remain under suspension till further orders.

VC Sajjanar, Cyberabad Police Commissioner said that the department has taken this action against the police personnel for dereliction of duty. According to a statement from the commissioner's office on Saturday night, a detailed inquiry has found that they delayed the registration of an FIR relating to the missing woman on the intervening night of November 27 and 28.

"All the officers of Cyberabad Police have been once again instructed to register cases irrespective of jurisdiction whenever a complaint related to cognisable offense is received in the police station," said the Commissioner.

The family of the rape victim alleged that police wasted a lot of time over jurisdiction issue between two police stations and police did not respond quickly. The veterinarian's father approached the Cyberabad police at 11 pm to lodge a missing complaint. He also alleged that the cops kept asking the family inappropriate questions.

According to the National Commissioner for Women, the police asked the victim's mother did she have an affair with somebody.

The victim's family had approached the police one-and-half hour after she had called her sister from her mobile phone, stating that she was stranded near a toll gate at Shamshabad as her Scooty got punctured. The victim also told her that she was feeling frightened as the place was deserted.

ALSO READ | No traces of alcohol found in Hyderabad vet's body

ALSO READ | Chilkoor Balaji Temple temporarily closed to protest against rape and murder of Hyderabad vet

​