Chilkoor Balaji Temple temporarily closed to protest against rape and murder of Hyderabad vet 

The Chilkoor Balaji Temple was temporarily closed and the entry of devotees suspended for about 20 minutes on Saturday, to demonstrate against rape and murder of the woman veterinary doctor. The devotees remained outside and performed 'Maha Pradakshinam', a prayer for the safety of women and girls.

Earlier today, National Commission for Women team reaches the residence of the veterinarian who was allegedly raped and murdered in Hyderabad.

Rekha Sharma, NCW Chairperson said: "Family told that role of the police was negative. Police didn't listen to them, they were saying that she must have eloped. They were fighting over jurisdiction, under whose jurisdiction it comes in. This caused the delay. They could have saved a life."

"We have a judicial system which will be followed. But it should not be delayed and nothing less than 'hang till death'. They should be hanged and case should go in fast track court," she added.

The 25-year-old veterinarian was gang-raped and killed allegedly by two truck drivers and two cleaners near a toll plaza on Outer Ring Road (ORR) at Shamshabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad on the night of Wednesday. They later shifted the body to a place near Shadnagar town and set it afire. The charred body of the victim was found the next day.

Cyberabad police on Friday night announced the arrest of the four accused, who allegedly trapped the victim by deflating a tyre of a scooty parked near the toll plaza.

The accused, two truck drivers and two cleaners, hail from Narayanpet district of Telangana. Police took the accused to crime scenes on Friday night to reconstruct the crime and record their statements. It is likely to seek custody of the accused for further questioning.

