Hyderabad Gangrape: Preliminary report shows victim not under influence of alcohol; police suspends 3

The Preliminary post-mortem report of the 26-year-old veterinarian, who was brutally gang-raped on Thursday, shows that the victim was not under the influence of alcohol when the barbaric incident took place. The reports were doing rounds in the media that the accused mixed alcohol in a soft drink and forced the victim to drink it. This has however not been confirmed and the initial reports by the forensic experts have claimed that the victim was not under the influence of alcohol.

A very senior police officer, in an exclusive conversation with India TV, supported these claims. When asked if the girl was forced to drink alcohol directly or indirectly, the police officer said, "I don't think she was under the influence of alcohol." It is however quite certain that the four accused were all under the influence of alcohol.

The accused of the barbaric incident

The body of the veterinary surgeon was found in a charred state on Thursday morning in Chatanpally on Hyderabad-Bengaluru national highway. After the police initiated an investigation, four accused were nabbed who have now been sent to judicial custody. The accused have been identified as Mohammed Arif, a lorry driver, and J. Siva, J. Naveen and Chenna Keshavulu, all lorry cleaners. Arif is 26 years old while three other accused are aged 20. All the accused hailed from Narayanpet district of Telangana.

The police chief said when the victim returned around 9 p.m. to collect her scooter parked near the toll plaza of the ORR, Arif told her that her vehicle had got punctured. He offered to help her get the vehicle repaired and sent Siva with the vehicle.

As the woman was waiting for the vehicle, Arif and others caught hold of her and took her away from the main road and raped her. According to police, the victim had called her sister around 9.45 p.m. that her vehicle got punctured and somebody offered to help her and took her vehicle for repair. She also said that she was feeling frightened due to the presence of some truck drivers near her. The victim's sister had advised her to leave the vehicle, come to the toll plaza and return home by a cab. However, when she later called her back, the mobile was switched off.

The family lodged a missing complaint with the police around 11 p.m. The police on Thursday morning found the charred body. Investigations revealed that the victim had left her house in Shamshabad for Kolluru village to attend the duty at the veterinary hospital. She returned in the evening at the toll plaza, parked her scooty nearby and took a cab to go to Gachibowli to visit a dermatologist.

Three police officers suspended

After conducting a detailed enquiry on the dereliction of duty on delaying the registration of FIR in the matter, the Cyberabad police has suspended 3 officers. M Ravi Kumar, SI of Police, Shamshabad police station, P Venu Gopal Reddy, Head constable, RGIA Airport police station, A Sathyanarayana Goud, Head Constable RGIA Airport police station.

The Commissioner of Police has also instructed all the officers of the Cyberabad police to register the case irrespective of jurisdiction whenever a complaint related to cognisable offence is received in the police station.

Protests, Angry Crowd hurls stones at Police

Protests were held at several places on Saturday against the barbaric act with an angry crowd hurling stones at the police personnel, who escorted the four accused to jail from a police station in the Telangana capital, and demanding that the culprits be handed over to them. The accused were sent to judicial custody for 14 days by the executive magistrate who passed the order at the Shadnagar police station, where they were lodged, as they could not be produced in court due to the presence of a large number of protesters in front of the police station.

Stones were hurled at a police vehicle as the accused were being taken to the jail in Hyderabad, and police used mild force to control the crowd. National Commission for Women (NCW) member Shyamala Kundar, who was here to inquire into the incident, said she has recommended action against policemen, after an inquiry, as they allegedly did not respond on time to a complaint from the victim's family.

Protests were also held by different student groups and others at various places in Telangana demanding severe punishment to the accused. The local bar association has said it will not offer any legal assistance to the accused in the case. Amid widespread outrage over the incident, which brought back painful memories of the 2012 Nirbhaya case, a candlelight march was taken out at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

