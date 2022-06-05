Hyderabad gangrape case: Telangana Cong in-charge slams BJP MLA for revealing identity of minor girl

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Hyderabad: Police person attempt to detain BJP party workers protesting inside the Jubilee Hills police station demanding justice to a teenager, who was allegedly gang-raped by schoolboys, in Hyderabad, Friday, June 3, 2022.

Highlights A teenage was gangraped in Telangana's Hyderabad on May 28.

Cong's Manickam Tagore trained guns at BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao.

Rao had released a video that revealed the identity of the minor victim.

Hyderabad gangrape case news: Congress leader and Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore on Saturday trained guns at BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao Madhavaneni for revealing the identity of the minor girl who was gangraped in Hyderabad on May 28. Rao had released a video with images of the victim and the minor accused in the Hyderabad gang rape case.

"@RaghunandanraoM you had Shared the identification of Telugu daughter in public domain against Supreme Court order for your political gains and we won’t allow the daughter of Telangana to be insulted by Sanghi’s / TRS / Majilis" he wrote on Twitter.

However, Rao hit back alleging the Congress party "always panics when their blood brothers MIM+TRS are in trouble". BJP has been alleging that an MLA's son has been involved in the rape case. Reiterating the stand, Raghunandan Rao, at a press conference, displayed some photographs and alleged that it 'showed' an AIMIM MLA's son's 'involvement' in the case. Rao clarified that evidence was shared to nab the ones accused and force the Police to act on the involvement of the MLA's son.

Meanwhile, two juveniles were apprehended on Saturday in the gang-rape of the teenage girl. As one of the teenage boys accused in the incident is alleged to be a son of a leader wielding power, the opposition BJP and Congress stepped up their demand for a CBI probe.

The political heat was apparent with the BJP alleging that the police acted only after TRS leader and Information Technology Minister KT Rama Rao said none would be spared and Youth Congress activists staged a protest in front of the DGP office here over the 'delay' in police action.

