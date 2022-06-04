Hyderabad gang-rape: Three, including two minors, arrested; Oppn demands CBI probe | What we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Hyderabad: BJP workers protest inside the Jubilee Hills police station demanding justice to a teenager, who was allegedly gang-raped by schoolboys

Hyderabad gang-rape case updates: The Telangana Police on Saturday arrested the third accused in connection with the gang rape of a minor girl in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills. Two, of the three arrested so far, are juveniles, informed police. Two more accused were identified in connection with the case, and the police are confident of nabbing them soon.

Here is what we know so far/ Quick updates on the case:

One of the teenage boys, who were arrested, is the son of a leader wielding power. The two CCLs (Child in Conflict with Law) would be produced before a juvenile court for their safe custody, police said in a release. Out of the five accused, who were already identified, an 18-year-old man was arrested on June 3. The police also seized an Innova car in connection with the case. Telangana HM Mohammed Mahmood Ali said: "Action is being taken as per the complaint. No leniency is being adopted. Telangana Police works without pressure & doesn't spare culprits." DCP Joel Davis said police have identified five culprits as per CCTV footage and the statement of the victim has been registered. The security footage which is viral on social media purportedly showed the girl standing with the suspected attackers outside the pub where she had met them. The DCP on Friday night also said that five accused including two juveniles aged 16-17 have been identified. TRS leader and Information Technology Minister KT Rama Rao said none would be spared. BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao, at a press conference, displayed some photographs and alleged that they 'showed' an AIMIM MLA's son's 'involvement' in the case.

Opposition seeks CBI probe into the case

Opposition BJP and Congress demanded that the TRS government hand over the investigation in the case to CBI to ensure an impartial probe. In an open letter to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, state BJP president and MP, Bandi Sanjay Kumar referred to media reports about the alleged involvement of kin of some politically influential people. The BJP leader said it is the minimum responsibility of the state government to conduct a CBI inquiry when allegations surfaced about the involvement of family members of those belonging to AIMIM, a friendly party of the ruling TRS. He urged that pubs be closed in Telangana.

Kumar also sought to convene an all-party meeting to discuss the law and order situation in the state, the growing concern over the problem of 'narcotic drugs' and various other incidents that occurred in the state during the last eight years. BJP leaders submitted a memorandum to DGP Mahendar Reddy seeking the transfer of the case to the CBI. Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka also favoured conducting a CBI probe into the teenage girl's alleged rape.

Protests across city

Youth Congress activists staged a protest in front of the DGP office over the 'delay' in police action. Child rights body National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has sought an explanation from the city police. It has asked the Hyderabad Police to clarify why there was an over the 3-day delay in filing an FIR in connection with the case. Jena Sena Party workers staged a protest at Jubliee Hills PS demanding justice for the victim. They were later detained and shifted to Goshamahal Police HQ.

The incident

A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped inside a luxury car by five teenagers in Hyderabad's posh Jubilee Hills area last Saturday. The minor girl had gone to a pub along with a friend. As her friend had left early, she befriended a boy during the party. He along with his friends promised to drop her home. They stopped at a pastry shop en route and later parked the Mercedes car in Jubilee Hills, where five boys sexually assaulted her while others stood guard outside the car.

The incident came to light when the girl's father noticed injuries on her neck and enquired about it. She told him that some boys attacked her after a party at a pub.

On the complaint by the victim's father, police on Wednesday registered a case under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and took up an investigation.

The girl could name only one boy, who is also a minor.

(with additional inputs from agencies)

Latest India News