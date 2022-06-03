Friday, June 03, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Hyderabad minor gang-rape: 1 arrested, 5 accused identified; Police say minister's son-in-law not involved

Hyderabad minor gang-rape: 1 arrested, 5 accused identified; Police say minister's son-in-law not involved

Hyderabad West Zone DCP Joel Davis said that allegations that the Home Minister's son-in-law is involved, are baseless.

Sri Lasya Edited by: Sri Lasya @laasiyapriya
Hyderabad Updated on: June 03, 2022 22:03 IST
Hyderabad, gangrape, Jubliee Hills, Mercedes Benz,hyderabad gang rape, hyderabad gang rape case, gan
Image Source : INDIA TV

The car in which the girl was allegedly gang-raped by the teenagers

Hyderabad gangrape: One person has been arrested and five of the accused were identified in the case of a gang-rape of a 17-year-old girl inside a Mercedes in Hyderabad, informed the police. Three of the accused identified were minors, police said on Friday.

Hyderabad West Zone DCP Joel Davis said that allegations that the Home Minister's son-in-law is involved, are baseless. 

"Victim couldn’t reveal anything about culprits. She only revealed one name & special teams were immediately formed to nab them," Davis said. "CCTV footage has been recovered. We've identified 5 culprits as per CCTV footage and as per the statement of the victim," he said. 

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News