Hyderabad minor gang-rape: 1 arrested, 5 accused identified; Police say minister's son-in-law not involved

Hyderabad gangrape: One person has been arrested and five of the accused were identified in the case of a gang-rape of a 17-year-old girl inside a Mercedes in Hyderabad, informed the police. Three of the accused identified were minors, police said on Friday.

Hyderabad West Zone DCP Joel Davis said that allegations that the Home Minister's son-in-law is involved, are baseless.

"Victim couldn’t reveal anything about culprits. She only revealed one name & special teams were immediately formed to nab them," Davis said. "CCTV footage has been recovered. We've identified 5 culprits as per CCTV footage and as per the statement of the victim," he said.

