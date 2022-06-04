Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Hyderabad teenage gangrape case: Child rights body seeks answer for 3-day delay in filing FIR

Amid enrage over a minor girl's gang rape case in Telangana's Hyderabad, the child rights body National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has sought an explanation from the city police. It has asked the Hyderabad Police to clarify why there was an over the 3-day delay in filing an FIR in connection with the case.

A 17-year-old girl was gang-raped by five people, after she attended a party at a pub in Hyderabad on May 28. The child rights body has sought the registration of an FIR against a city pub for allowing entry to minors.

"The Commission has observed that since the incident allegedly/reportedly took place on 28.05.2022 (Saturday), the FIR in the said incident has been lodged on 31.05.2022, i.e.after three days of the incident. The delay in registering the FIR in the matter is a matter of concern. Reasons thereof may be furnished and action against the concerned errant official should also be taken and appraised to the Commission," the NCPCR said in a letter to the Hyderabad police on Friday.

So far, 3 people have been arrested in the case. The Commission also asked the police to ensure that the victim's identity is not revealed during the investigation.

According to police, the girl's father lodged a complaint on May 31 stating that she might have been molested but she could not disclose what happened as she was in a state of shock. The NCPCR further said that a pub allowing entry to minors is also a matter of serious concern.

"Therefore, the Commission is of the view that an FIR should also be lodged against the said pub authorities and action is taken thereof be informed," it said.

It also asked the police to furnish a detailed case report within seven days from the date of receipt of this letter including age proof of minor victims, a true and legible copy of FIR, a copy of statements of the victim, a copy of charge sheet, the present status of investigation and action taken against the accused.

