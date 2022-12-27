Hospitals across India conduct mock drills today to review COVID preparedness: 10 points

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Hospitals across India will hold mock drills on Tuesday.

India is set to hold a mock drill today to check how prepared the health facilities are in dealing with the rising Coronavirus cases. Health Ministers of all the states will be participating in the mock drill. Here are the top highlights:

Referring to the surge in COVID-19 cases in some countries, the Union health ministry on Saturday underlined that it was necessary that requisite public health measures are put in place in all states and union territories to meet any exigencies. Following the Centre's directions, it was decided that a mock drill will be held in all hospitals on Tuesday to check their readiness for Covid management. The mock drills will focus on parameters such as the capacity of isolation beds, oxygen-supported beds, and ICU beds, number of doctors, nurses, paramedics, AYUSH doctors, and other frontline workers such as ASHA and Anganwadi workers. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will oversee the mock drill at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital at 9:45 a.m. In a letter, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan stated, "Preparedness of COVID-19 health facilities is crucial to ensure that states and districts are in a state of readiness to meet the increase in clinical care needs due to any spurt in cases... The objective of this exercise is to ensure operational readiness of these health facilities for the management of COVID-19." Delhi authorities began visiting all government hospitals to ascertain their preparedness to deal with the COVID surge. The Delhi government has approved a budget of ₹ 104 crore to buy medicines for hospitals as part of its preparations to deal with Covid. The state of Karnataka introduced precautionary measures on Monday by directing the use of masks at theatres and educational institutions. It also made two COVID vaccination compulsory for entry at pubs and bars. Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian advised people to wear masks in crowded places whereas the West Bengal government said came up with a six-point plan focussing on oxygen capacity, testing and emergency responses. Mumbai's civic body on Monday said that it is creating special wards and replenishing medicine stocks.

(With inputs from agencies)

