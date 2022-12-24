Covid-19: Centre directs states to hold mock drills at health facilities on Dec 27 amid spurt in global cases

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Covid-19: Centre directs states to hold mock drills at health facilities on Dec 27

Covid-19: Amid the global rise in Covid cases, the Union health ministry advised the states and Union territories to hold mock drills at all health facilities on Tuesday, December 27. This advisory has been issued in order to ensure the readiness of the Covid-19 health facilities to meet the increase in clinical care needs due to any spurt in cases.

In a letter to the states on Saturday, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan stated it is essential that the required public health measures be implemented in all of the states to address any emergencies amid an increase in the Covid trajectory in several countries.

He further said the Covid health facilities' readiness is essential to ensuring that all the districts are ready to handle any uptick in clinical care need.

"It has therefore been decided to hold a mock drill at all health facilities (including identified Covid-dedicated health facilities) across the country on Tuesday, 27th December. The objective of this exercise is to ensure operational readiness of these health facilities for the management of Covid-19," he stated in the letter.

What will be the focus of the exercise?

The focus during the drill shall be on parameters such as geographically representative availability of health facilities (covering all districts), bed capacities -- isolation beds, oxygen-supported isolation beds, ICU beds and ventilator-supported beds. Besides, it will focus on an optimal availability of doctors, nurses, paramedics, AYUSH doctors and other frontline workers, such as ASHA workers and Anganwadi workers.

The focus of the exercise will also be on the human resource capacity in terms of the number of healthcare professionals trained in Covid management, healthcare professionals trained in the ventilatory management protocol for severe cases, healthcare workers trained in the operation of PSA plants etc,. and the availability of Advanced and Basic Life Support (ALS/BLS) ambulances, other ambulances (under the PPP mode or with NGOs) and the availability of a functional ambulance call centre.

It will also focus on the number and capacities of the Covid-testing laboratories, availability of RT-PCR and RAT kits, availability of testing equipment and reagents and availability of essential drugs, ventilators, BIPAP, SPO systems, PPE kits, N-95 masks, medical oxygen -- oxygen concentrators, oxygen cylinders, PSA plants, liquid medical oxygen storage tanks, the medical gas pipeline system etc.

"The Mock Drill may be done under the overall guidance of the respective district collectors/district magistrates in close consultation with officers of the Health Department of the state and UT," the letter said.

"It is expected the District Surveillance Officer (DSO) working in coordination with CMHOS under IDSP shall upload facility-wise data for all districts positively by the evening of Tuesday, December 27," it added.

Top health officials to monitor the exercise personally

Bhushan further said the follow-up on any gap assessment shall be required to be undertaken by the additional chief secretary, the principal secretary, the secretary (health) or the MD-NHM of the states, who will also be required to monitor the exercise personally under the overall guidance of the health ministers of the respective states.

​Health Minister stresses on 'Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate'

Earlier on December 23, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya held a virtual meeting with health ministers of states and Union territories over rising Covid-19 cases in some parts of the world. The meeting was held to discuss preparedness in the country amid reports of spiralling Covid cases in China and a few other countries.

During the meeting, the Union Health Minister advised states to be on the alert and keep all preparedness for Covid management. "Centre and states need to work in a collaborative spirit as we have done during the previous surges," Mandaviya stated.

Further, he urged states to strengthen the surveillance system; ramp up testing and ensure the readiness of hospital infrastructure. He also stressed on 'Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate' saying Covid-appropriate behaviour continues to remain the tested strategy for pandemic management.

"Also, stressed on combating the pandemic with a pre-emptive & proactive approach by increasing testing, genome sequencing and following Covid-appropriate behaviour. There is no need to panic. We have 3 years of experience in pandemic management. The Centre Govt will provide all the support to combat COVID-19. We will take action as per the needs," Mandaviya remarked.

