'Not a word from tweet-friendly Rahul Gandhi': Sitharaman questions 'selective outrage' on Hoshiarpur rape

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday came out all guns blazing against Congress for its "selective outrage" in wake of the alleged rape and killing of a six-year-old girl belonging to a migrant family from Bihar in Punjab. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman questioned "tweet friendly" Rahul Gandhi and asked if the incident didn't shake the conscience of the "brother and sister who rush to every place that can help them politically."

"Not a word from the tweet-friendly leader Shri Rahul Gandhi. No tweets on this, no outrage on this, and no picnic on this. A woman heads the party. Does this kind of selective outrage suits the stature of their party," the BJP leader said at a press conference today.

