Home Ministers Chintan Shivir: After Article 370 abrogation, 34% decrease in terrorist activities, says Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday addressed the inaugural session of the 2-day Chintan Shivir in Surajkund, Haryana.

While speaking at the Shivir, the Home Minister said after the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, there has been a 34% decrease in terrorist activities, a 64% decrease in the death of security forces and a 90% decrease in civilian deaths.

“We have to give importance to the 3Cs - Cooperation, Coordination and Collaboration, to be able to further our goals of cooperative federalism and whole-of-government approach... Resource optimisation and integration necessary,” he added

"This Chintan Shivir will help in planning a joint plan to deal with cyber crimes, narcotics, cross-border terrorism, sedition and other such crimes...," the home minister said.

Home ministers of all states are confabulating for two days here to discuss a host of internal security issues, including checking cybercrimes, ensuring women's security and coastal security, officials said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the conference on Friday as well. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the state home ministers and top police officials on Friday through video conference.

The objective of the 'Chintan Shivir'

In most states, the chief ministers are holding charge of the home department. The objective of the 'Chintan Shivir' is to prepare an action plan for the implementation of 'Vision 2047' and 'Panch Pran' announced in the prime minister's Independence Day speech, an official said.

Development of an ecosystem for cybercrime management, modernisation of police forces, increase in usage of information technology in the criminal justice system, land border management and coastal security and other internal security issues will be discussed at the event.

The role of 'Nari Shakti' is important to achieve the goal of 'Developed India by 2047' and special emphasis will be given to the safety of women and creating a safe environment for them, the official said.

The aim of the conference is also to facilitate national policy-making and better planning and coordination in these areas. Various topics will be discussed in the six sessions in the 'Chintan Shivir', another official said.

On the first day, issues such as home guards, civil defence, fire protection and enemy property are being discussed. On Friday, matters such as cyber security, drug trafficking, women's safety and border management will be discussed. 'Chintan' is planned on issues of drug trafficking including the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, Committee of Narco Coordination Center (NCORD, NIDAAN or the National Integrated Database on Arrested Narco-offenders and Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.

