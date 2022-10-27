3D-darbaris, damad and dealer: Amit Shah slams previous Haryana govt, praises Khattar to end corruption

Follow us on Image Source : @BJP4HARYANA/TWITTER Home Minister Amit Shah addresses Jan Utthan Rally in Faridabad

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday addressed ‘Jan Utthan Rally’ in Faridabad, Haryana. He slammed the previous government over corruption.

“Recall the Haryana that existed 8 years ago. When one government used to come, there used to be corruption and when the next government used to come, hooliganism used to rise. ML Khattar-led BJP government didn't allow corruption and made Haryana a safe state by ending hooliganism,” Amit Shah said in Faridabad.

“There was Hooda ji's '3D government' in the end. You must have seen 3D films but only Hooda ji showed 3D government in entire India. It had 'darbaris', 'damad' and 'dealer',” he added.

The home minister praised the Modi government also by saying PM Modi has sent Diwali gifts and the bhumi pujan and inauguration of projects worth around Rs 6629 crores were done here by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and him.

Modi government’s Diwali gift to Haryana

Shah laid the foundation stone of the Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor and inaugurated four other projects worth a combined Rs 6,629 crore here. He also inaugurated the projects virtually from an event at the Parade Ground in Sector 12.

He laid the foundation stone of the Rs 5,618-crore Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor project. Shah inaugurated a rail coach refurbishment factory worth Rs 590 crore in Sonipat's Barhi and India's first longest elevated railway track in Rohtak, built at a cost of Rs 315.40 crore.

The Home minister also inaugurated the Haryana Police Housing Complex, Bhondsi, constructed at a cost of Rs 106 crore.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Deputy Chief Minister, Dushyant Chautala, Union Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of State for Power and Heavy Industries and Faridabad MP Krishan Pal Gurjar, and BJP's state unit chief OP Dhankar were present at the event.

