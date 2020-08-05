In pics: Hiraben looks overjoyed as she watches PM Modi at Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan

Image Source : INDIA TV Hiraben watching PM Modi at Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday performed the groundbreaking ceremony for Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Lakhs of people remained glued to their television sets to witness the moment. One among those was Hiraben, the prime minister's mother. She was watching the telecast of the Bhoomi Pujan at her home.

In the pictures released later, Hiraben looked overjoyed and awestruck as she caught glimpses of the much-awaited event. She sat with folded hands while viewing the Bhoomi Pujan.

Image Source : INDIA TV Hiraben watching Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan

Image Source : INDIA TV Hiraben watching Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan

Hiraben's house was adorned with Rangoli that had 'Ram' written in the center. Hiraben has been a pillar of strength for Prime Minister Narendra Modi llike every mother is. During every major event graced by Modi, Hiraben has her eyes glued to the television.

Image Source : INDIA TV Rangoli at Hiraben's house

Modi also released a postage stamp to mark the event, an occasion which is also being seen as an ideological victory of the BJP over its rivals. Uttar pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust head Nritya Gopal Das were on the dais along with the PM, consecrating the very first bricks that will go into building the temple.

Citing Lord Ram's message, Modi said the more powerful India gets, the more it will be loved and remain peaceful. "Social harmony was the core principle of Lord Ram's governance," the prime minister had said.

RELATED VIDEO

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage